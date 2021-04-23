 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

