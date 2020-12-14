 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

