Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
