Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.