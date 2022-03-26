Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 6:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.