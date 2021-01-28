It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 9.04. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 12:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms…
This evening in Wytheville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Wytheville tempera…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted.…
This evening in Wytheville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. 28 degrees is today's …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. Rain …
Wytheville's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Monday…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…