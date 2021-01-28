Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 9.04. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 12:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.