Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

