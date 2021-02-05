 Skip to main content
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

