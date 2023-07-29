Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Don't le…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect clear skies …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today's con…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…