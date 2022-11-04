For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Despite the chillier spells that have kept this month cooler than normal in central Virginia, all signs point to a warmer stretch to start November.
This evening in Wytheville: A shower is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 51F. Winds light and var…
Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Periods of hea…
Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 de…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Folk…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Wytheville area wil…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Ex…