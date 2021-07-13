Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.