Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Today's con…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 4.32. A 11-degree …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…