The Wytheville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Wytheville. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 d…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for…
It will be a warm day in Wytheville. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. It s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a…
Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
For the drive home in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wy…
Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will s…