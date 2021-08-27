Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
