May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.