Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.