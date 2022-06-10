Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Wytheville. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.