This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
