Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

