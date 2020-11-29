Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2020 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
