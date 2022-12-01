Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
