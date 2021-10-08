 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics