Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast.