Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.