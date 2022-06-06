Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.