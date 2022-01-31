Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Mainly clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.