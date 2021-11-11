Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
