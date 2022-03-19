This evening in Wytheville: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
