Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
