For the drive home in Wytheville: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
