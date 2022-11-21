Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Friday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect clear…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Wednesday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Rain is…
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Wytheville's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The foreca…
Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. A 22-degree low is for…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wyth…
This evening in Wytheville: Clear. Low 22F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for i…