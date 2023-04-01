Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Wytheville, with forecast models showing 30 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 4:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
