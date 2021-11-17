Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.