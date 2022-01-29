Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 2:45 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.