It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 2:45 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville tomorrow.…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 11 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy da…
This evening in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures ba…
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted lo…
This evening in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Wytheville Tuesday, with tempera…
It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We wi…
A snow squall is an intense, but limited-duration period of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by strong, gusty winds and possibly lightning.
For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. L…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees…