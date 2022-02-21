Wytheville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
