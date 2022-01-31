The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Key ingredients for a storm to undergo bombogenesis are an unstable atmosphere, temperature differences and high-speed winds in the upper atmosphere.
