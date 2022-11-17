This evening in Wytheville: Clear. Low 22F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
