This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
