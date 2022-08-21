Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.