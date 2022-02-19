 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular