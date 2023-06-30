Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
