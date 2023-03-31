Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
