Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
