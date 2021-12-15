Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
