Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.