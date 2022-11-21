Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
