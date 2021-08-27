Aug. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.