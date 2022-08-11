This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
