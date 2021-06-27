Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.