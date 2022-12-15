 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Wytheville Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

