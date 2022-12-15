Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Wytheville Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
