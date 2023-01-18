Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Wytheville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.