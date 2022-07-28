Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
