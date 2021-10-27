 Skip to main content
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

